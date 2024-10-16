iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 4.3% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after buying an additional 1,384,833 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 331,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.