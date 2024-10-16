iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.43.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

