iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 222,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.