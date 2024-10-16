iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 6.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $379.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $384.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.25 and a 200-day moving average of $354.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

