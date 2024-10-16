iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lowered by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,363,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,583,000 after acquiring an additional 317,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

