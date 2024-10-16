J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $196.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Bank of America from $188.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.65 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.70.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,123 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.