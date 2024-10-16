J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.7648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.