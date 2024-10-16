Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.66 and last traded at $141.23, with a volume of 675371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,426,029.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

