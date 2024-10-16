Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $145.21 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.63 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average is $138.08.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

