Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 915 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $90,440,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,454,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 265.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after acquiring an additional 477,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $48,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Information

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

Analyst Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

About Cardinal Health



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.



