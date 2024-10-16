Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 146,235 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 427,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

