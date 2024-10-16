Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Corning by 21.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Corning by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

