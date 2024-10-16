Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,849,000 after buying an additional 270,538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $201.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

