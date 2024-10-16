Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $390.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.