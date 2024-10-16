JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Update

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,960,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 62,580,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,353,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,286,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.92. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $634,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 84,766 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 291,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 20.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 208.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 391,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 264,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

