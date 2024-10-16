Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in September

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,608,900 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 2,969,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,089.0 days.
Jiangxi Copper Price Performance
Shares of JIAXF stock remained flat at $1.96 on Wednesday. Jiangxi Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.
About Jiangxi Copper
