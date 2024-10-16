Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in September

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,608,900 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 2,969,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,089.0 days.

Jiangxi Copper Price Performance

Shares of JIAXF stock remained flat at $1.96 on Wednesday. Jiangxi Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

About Jiangxi Copper

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

