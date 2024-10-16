Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.55. 1,949,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,053,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JOBY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $154,662.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,119.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $154,662.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,119.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,632.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,132.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,601 shares of company stock worth $2,513,712. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

