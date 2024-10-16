Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,980,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.52. The firm has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

