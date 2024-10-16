Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $395.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

