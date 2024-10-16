JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.79 and last traded at $55.79. 40 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $628.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.85% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

