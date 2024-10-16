JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Sold by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MN Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7,400.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBIN opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.