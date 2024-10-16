JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Dover Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

NYSE JPM opened at $222.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $638.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

