JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $60.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.5 %

LVS stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

