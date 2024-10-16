Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kamada stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) by 1,956.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,842 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 1.26% of Kamada worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,510. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $303.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Kamada had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMDA shares. StockNews.com lowered Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

