Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Boosts Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Cencora were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Up 3.7 %

COR stock opened at $233.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.11. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.75 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

