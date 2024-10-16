Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys New Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 323,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,688.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,901.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

