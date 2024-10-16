Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $337,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,119.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,016.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,115.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,040.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

