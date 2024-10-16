Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $499,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 354.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 29.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.