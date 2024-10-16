Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Donaldson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 18,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 478,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.8 %

Donaldson stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,056,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

