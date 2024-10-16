Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases 155 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,342.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at $14,575,342.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

AMG stock opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $192.87.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

