Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases New Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

