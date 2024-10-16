Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases Shares of 1,008,400 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,008,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,000. NexGen Energy accounts for 1.6% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905,444 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,627.2% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,564,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,709 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,083,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,135,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.50 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

