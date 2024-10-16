Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Centene were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,046,000 after acquiring an additional 98,298 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Centene by 435.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Centene by 35.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

