KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of KB stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
