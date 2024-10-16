KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 306,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 195.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,413 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,276,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

