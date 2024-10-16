Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of KMPR opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $65.93.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 158.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 104.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 13.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 195.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 114.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

