Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,306,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,967,000 after acquiring an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cameco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,524,000 after acquiring an additional 215,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,210,000 after acquiring an additional 202,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,672,000 after purchasing an additional 265,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

