Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,286,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $743,690,000 after purchasing an additional 107,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,773,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,160,000 after acquiring an additional 209,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,663,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,241,000 after acquiring an additional 117,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.73.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $157.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

