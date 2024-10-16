Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.89. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

