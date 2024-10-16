KILT Protocol Price Reaches $0.15 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $23.07 million and approximately $211,244.31 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

