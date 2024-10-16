Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 309,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,516. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 91.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Koppers by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the second quarter worth $5,671,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOP. Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.17 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

