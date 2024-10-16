Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Up 9.5% in September

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 874,700 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 799,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $26.64.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

