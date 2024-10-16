Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Short Interest Down 11.9% in September

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 253,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRRO opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. Korro Bio has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $97.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korro Bio will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Korro Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

