KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 23,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 27,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.36% of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

