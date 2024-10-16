LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. RF&L Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.27. 385,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

