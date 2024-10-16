LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.27. 651,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,751. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day moving average is $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.