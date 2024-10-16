LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Invests $212,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.89. 178,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,991. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

