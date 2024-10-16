LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,364. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.95.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

