LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. 89,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,586. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

