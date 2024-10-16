Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 96,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAKE. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

