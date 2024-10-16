Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,231,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 136,865 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,951,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,860,000 after purchasing an additional 151,397 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 2,927,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,513,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,170,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,635 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Stories

